Overhauling zoning bylaws was one of the 2017 highlights within the City of Duncan.

Mayor, Phil Kent says more than 20 amendments were made to the city’s zoning bylaws and in the end, 16 zones were reduced to eight.

Kent says these amendments are meant to make the bylaws much more readable for developers and help make these bylaws more consistent with the official community plan.

The last time the city’s zoning bylaws were amended was 1988 and Kent says updating the zoning bylaws was very important.

Kent says the city has been able to complete a number of road rebuilds, including new sewer, water, and traffic infrastructure.

He adds that the potential amalgamation between the City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan is going to be a major decision in 2018.