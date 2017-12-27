Three major projects have left the starting line in the Cowichan Valley, including the replacement of the Cowichan District Hospital.

The replacement of the hospital, Cowichan Secondary School, and a new detachment for North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are the three big-ticket items that have been discussed at length and planning is underway.

The hospital is worth approximately 400 million dollars and Health Minister, Adrian Dix is expecting the concept plan in the very near future.

North Cowichan Mayor, Jon Lefebure says the Health Minister has promised that he would expedite the Business Plan, the final hurdle before shovels hit the dirt.

Lefebure says the new provincial government is far more receptive to moving projects forward than the former Christy Clark government was.

