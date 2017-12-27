The majority of Canada is in a deep freeze right now and Vancouver Island has been hit with colder temperatures.

Environment Canada and the Weather Network are predicting different forecasts; Environment Canada is calling for snow and the Weather Network says rain is on the way.

Meteorologist, Cindy Yu says the eastern side of Vancouver Island may get hit with five to ten, maybe even 15 centimetres of snow in the next few days.

Yu says a lot of snow could fall on eastern Vancouver Island on Wednesday and Thursday.

Vancouver Island was hit with an uncommonly high number of snowstorms last winter and Yu says when cold air moves across the Strait of Georgia, you can get a lot of moisture falling on the eastern side of the island, sometimes producing a lot of snow.