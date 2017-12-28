Civil servants have been waiting two years for the Pheonix Pay system to be fixed and there’s no end to the problem in sight.

Nanaimo Ladysmith MP, Sheila Malcolmson is urging anyone whose employer is the federal government and who isn’t being paid to contact her office…..

Malcolmson says the system has been a disaster and it’s hard enough for people at Christmas time without having your employer owe you 15,000 dollars in back pay.

In the meantime, Malcolmson says she’s looking forward to getting back to work in Ottawa in the new year and hopes to try to insert some elements of her abandoned vessels legislation into the federal governments’ legislation at the committee stage.

In the new year, she will also be working with the NDP’s critic of pensions to put an end to pension theft and will be holding an open house on the topic in Nanaimo in February.