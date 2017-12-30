On New Year’s Eve alone, one person is killed and 170 people are injured in 620 crashes in all of B.C.
Transit users in the Cowichan Valley Regional Transit System will not be offered free transit service on New Year’s eve.
Most of the buses will be running on a Sunday schedule both New Year’s eve day and New Year’s Day.
There will be no service in Ladysmith, Youbou and Honeymoon Bay.
Neither the Duncan Commuter nor the Shawnigan Lake Commuter are running again until Tuesday (Jan 2).
The new Route 44 is not running again until January 3rd.
In the Cowichan Valley there will be a New Year’s Eve Family Celebration at the Island Savings Centre.
The free event includes skating, face painting, a bouncy castle, a photo booth, and other new activities.
The early countdown will take place at 7:45 and it will be accompanied with the popular balloon drop.
The event runs from 5 to 8 tomorrow night (Sun).