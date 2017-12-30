Police are stepping up enforcement of impaired driving at CounterAttack roadchecks across the province.

Joanna Linsangan says ICBC is urging everyone to drive smart and make a plan before the festivities to get home safely……

Every year on New Year’s Eve, an average of 20 people are injured in 80 crashes on Vancouver Island.