The lives of pedestrians are going to get easier and safer.

North Cowichan Council has agreed to include the installation of three signaled pedestrian crosswalks in the 2018 budget.

The new crossing signals are going in at the intersection of York Street and Coronation Street in Crofton, Canada Avenue and Philip Street, and on Sherman Road near the Duncan Curling Club.

Pedestrian and vehicle volumes, along with network priority and proximity to schools all played a role in deciding on these locations.