First Nations activists, who lost a legal battle to continue protesting a fish farm off northern Vancouver Island are now subject to B.C. Supreme Court ruling.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge granted an injunction to Marine Harvest Canada’s Midsummer Island Farm, 50 kilometres east of Port Hardy in the Broughton Archipelago.

Judge, Peter Voith cited safety issues and concerns that if protests continued on the property, the Marine Harvest operation would suffer significant harm.