Cowichan Secondary School is School District 79’s top priority among capital projects, but the competition is fierce when it comes to receiving provincial approval on the construction of new schools.

Much like the Cowichan District hospital replacement project, a business plan is required before a new high school, worth anywhere from 30 to 60 million dollars, can be built.

Cowichan Valley Regional District Board Chair, Jon Lefebure says he spoke to Rob Fleming about the future of Cowichan High, but there is no timeline in place.

The local school was founded in 1940 and needs to be replaced.

Fleming and the Ministry of Education released a service plan earlier this year and six schools in the Lower Mainland are going to be built between now and 2020, including two in Surrey.