During the flu season the demand on emergency rooms and hospitals increases.

As a result, people are being asked to avoid emergency services for health care needs that can be met by their own doctors or at walk-in clinics.

Island Health says outbreaks of Influenza A are appearing in long term care facilities in the Nanaimo and Parksville area now and there are reports of people in communities throughout Vancouver island with confirmed cases of the flu.

If you haven’t recieved a flu shot and plan on visiting an Island Health facility you will have to wear a mask.

The flu is among the leading cause of death in Canada.