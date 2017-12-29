Cowichan Search and Rescue is looking for a new home. The local SAR group has been told by the CVRD that it must look for a new permanent space. That’s because the CVRD is going to turn the two bay location SAR is using now at the Bing’s Creek solid waste management facility into a new emergency operations centre. That centre should be up and running in mid 2018.

After three years in the works, Nanaimo’s Search and Rescue will see construction start on a new SAR building in the Harbour City

It’s been a busy year for Nanaimo SAR.

Their call volume, at 45, was double the norm.

Carly Trobridge says there are two incidents from 2017 that stand out in her mind…..

The other incident was the search this fall for 73 year old Faye Hanson.

Trobridge says the outpouring of support for Hanson, who was found dead six days after the search began, was really touching for the SAR team.