Fireworks can only be used three times a year in the Municipality of North Cowichan.

At the December 20 council meeting, the decision was made to restrict the granting of fireworks permits to New Year’s Day, Canada Day and Halloween.

The municipal bylaw prohibits the selling of pyrotechnics in the North Cowichan without written permission from a municipal clerk.

If people use fireworks without a permit, the R.C.M.P. and Bylaw Officers can issue $200 dollar tickets.

By limiting fireworks displays to the three days mentioned above, North Cowichan and other local governments have consistency in their bylaws.