The provincial Minister of Agriculture has a three part mandate.

Lana Popham says it’s Grow BC, Feed BC and Buy BC.

Tackling Grow BC, she says includes revitalizing the Agricultural Land Reserve….

She says the issue of development on farmland is not limited to the mainland, it’s an issue on the Island too.

Popham says if we don’t value the farmland that we have and the farmers who are working the land, the price of it turns into speculation for other types of activities.