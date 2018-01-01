Starting tomorrow (Jan 2), BC Ferries will be introducing a new schedule on the Horseshoe Bay to Departure Bay route with a goal of improving on-time performance. Darin Guenette says the Horseshoe Bay terminal has gotten so busy as a result of increased traffic……

Basically there will be longer gaps between the sailings and one extra sailing per day will go between Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

The last sailing to depart Horseshoe Bay will be at 10:10 and that will allow Vancouver Island residents to attend events in Vancouver.

No crossings will be lost and the change is not a pilot, it’s permanent