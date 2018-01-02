North Cowichan will support an extreme weather shelter for women to the tune of 3,000 dollars.

Scott Mack, North Cowichan’s Director of Development Services told Council the initiative is being driven by the United Way and the Cowichan Coalition for Homelessness and Affordable Housing….

There was some discussion about making the funding contingent upon the same grants coming from the City of Duncan and the CVRD but the amendment to the ask didn’t make the cut.

The extreme weather shelter in the vacant Charles Hoey School adjacent to McAdam Park, would only operate for women without children and would only be open on those nights deemed extraordinarily cold or wet.