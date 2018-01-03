The cause of a fire that ripped through Marlin Motors on Friday is still unknown.

The Duncan Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that broke out in the building after 8 p.m.

Crews managed to contain the fire to a few offices and an area where vehicles were detailed and cleaned.

The owner says the community support has been tremendous, as people have offered to lend money, time and labour as the business tries to recover.

Marlin Motors is open for business today.

The insurance investigator is expected to arrive tomorrow.