Sergeant, Chris Swain has been promoted to the rank of Staff Sergeant of the North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. detachment.

Swain came to the Cowichan Valley as a Corporal six years ago, and after serving as one of two Sergeants, he won the promotion.

He says open communication, professionalism and mentorship are all aspects of his new job.

Swain says he’ll be in charge of general and specialty policing.

He says collaboration is a big part of how decisions are made at the local detachment.