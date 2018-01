A 22 year old has been charged in the death of his mother on Salt Spring Island.

Martin Vandenberg was arrested Friday and charged with second degree murder in the December death of his 47 year old mother.

He was originally arrested after the December 6th incident, but was released from police custody, and apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

Police arrested him again on Friday without incident.

He’s set to appear in court tomorrow (Tue).