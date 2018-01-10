A spokesperson with the Pacific Coast Wild Salmon Society says she’s hopeful, when the tenure for the salmon farms on our coasts expires this June, the premier will do the right thing.

Alexandra Morton says to do otherwise would be political suicide from First Nations Communities, some of whom have been protesting for the past 136 days…..

Morton says wilderness tourism is twice as lucrative for the B.C. economy as fishing farming is and it doesn’t make sense to bring tourists here to watch bears starve because there is no salmon.