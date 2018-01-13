The North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. have announced that the ‘Coffee with a Cop’ initiative goes again on February 6.

The idea of this relationship-building program is to allow police and the public to get together in a neutral space and discuss community issues.

Due to the nature of police-work, its hard to build relationships with the public in an emergency or emotional situation and this serves as an opportunity to have one-on-one interaction with officers.

‘Coffee with a Cop’ runs from 10-11 a.m. at the Fishbowl Cafe in Duncan.