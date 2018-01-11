2018 is less than two weeks old and the North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. has already arrested eleven people in two separate raids in the Cowichan Valley.

On Tuesday, police raided a property in the 1000-block of Trunk Road in Duncan, arresting nine people and seizing heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and liquid ecstasy.

Scales, packaging, cash and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

A City of Duncan bylaw officer, Duncan firefighters and building inspectors have been brought in to fix the building code violations at the Trunk Road home.

On January 5, two women were arrested in the 2200-block of Cowichan Bay Road and R.C.M.P. seized fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine.

Three people, ranging in age from 26 to 51 have all been charged with three counts each of possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Both properties were flagged as drug houses and deemed nuisance properties.