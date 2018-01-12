Electronic health care records are the future of health care, they are designed to empower patients and will ensure mistakes are not made.

That’s according to the Minister of Health, Adrian Dix who released a report on a review of the roll-out of the IHealth system in Nanaimo.

He describes the implementation of the system in 2016 as devastating and says staff were left to fend for themselves when they encountered problems with the program…..

Dix says he will announce the appointment of the mediator on Tuesday.

He says the mediator will work with all of the stakeholders in the system including patients, the public, Island Health, the various health care unions and if satisfactory solutions cannot be found for all parties the deputy minister, or Dix, himself, will step in to resolve the problem.