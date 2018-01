It’s the number one killer of young drivers and accounts for more than a quarter of all deaths on B.C. roadways, it’s distracted driving.

It seems some drivers in the Cowichan Valley still aren’t getting the message.

The North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. recently wrapped up a distracted driving campaign, where they found over 30 infractions, some of those were related to distracted driving.

Eight people are killed on Vancouver Island every year because they don’t leave their phone alone.