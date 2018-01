There is a strong push to add residential sprinklers to homes.

That’s because it is believed that modern furniture and the material being used to build homes burns a lot quicker.

Firefighter Cody Robinson says the time you have to get out from a fire has drastically diminished over the last 30 years.

Robinson says there is a common misconception where people believe that if one sprinkler goes off, all the others do, but that’s not the case.