People throughout B.C. will be better equipped to challenge racism, hate and discrimination in their communities.

That’s according to the province that’s handed 224,000 dollars over to the B.C. Organizing Against Racism and Hate program.

That money will filter down to 32 community organizations including the Cowichan Intercultural Society.

Ravi Kahlon, Parliamentary Secretary for Sport and Multiculturalism says the funded organizations can create community-engagement activities for outreach, educational opportunities and workshops to challenge racism and barriers to full inclusion…..

Kahlon says B.C. is the most ethnically diverse province in Canada and more than 30 per cent of the population here came from another country.