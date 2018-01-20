The B.C. Summer Games descend on the Cowichan Valley in about six months and three thousand volunteers are needed.

With Hometown Hockey coming to the region this weekend, the B.C. Games Society is going to have a tent set up where people can volunteer to help out with the four-day event.

President of the Cowichan 2018 B.C. Summer Games, Jennifer Woike says the national broadcast is going to be a huge recruiting tool for the society.

Two hundred key volunteers are already in place and Hometown Hockey will provide some national exposure.

Woike says people can volunteer in a variety of areas and venues.

The official torch-lighting ceremony goes on April 19 at the Visitors Centre.

Following Hometown Hockey, you can register to volunteer at all of the Duncan Farmer’s Markets up until the games kick off on July 19.

For volunteer registration, visit https://www.bcgames.net/cwch2018s/DesktopDefault.aspx