Local farmers have an opportunity to speak with industry leaders and experts from as far away as Saskatchewan on February 2 and 3.

The Islands Agriculture Show is coming to Cowichan Exhibition Park and many expert speakers will speak to the state of agriculture on the island and throughout the country.

Islands Agriculture Show Coordinator, Shari Patterson says the show is split into three sections.

Sixty exhibitors are expected at the show and farmers are coming to this event from as far away as Saskatchewan and Abbotsford, along with many who operate their businesses up-island.

Patterson says this show is going to provide a lot of information.

The sessions with the experts are about half full and more information is available at www.iashow.ca.