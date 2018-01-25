The Kesa Van Osch rink out of Nanaimo is competing in the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton, starting this weekend.

The wildcard draws goes Friday and the Van Osch rink opens Saturday at 2 p.m., against the reigning national champions, the Michelle Englot rink out of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

When asked if she expected to make it this far in the first year with the team, Kesa Van Osch responded.

This is Third, Marika Van Osch’s first year playing ladies curling and she says having the Penticton crowd behind them will help with the nerves.

Second, Kalia Van Osch says she’s excited to represent the province and wear the B.C. colours.

Along with the defending champion Englot rink, reigning Olympic champion Jennifer Jones, and the wildcard Chelsea Carey rink headline the national championship.

The Carey rink won the Scotties in 2016.