It’s the wonderful powder after the storm.

Mount Washington recently hit and passed a milestone and Spokesperson, Sheila Rivers says the last major storm-system brought a massive amount of white stuff.

Rivers says the snow-ghosts are out in force.

The entire alpine area is open and a few weeks ago, Rivers indicated that the terrain park needed more snow.

The terrain park received more than enough snow and is open.

She adds that people should check www.drivebc.ca for road conditions before heading up to the mountain.