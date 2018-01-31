The Cowichan Valley Regional District and Local 358 C.U.P.E. employees have reached a tentative four-year deal.

The provincial government’s decision to cut M.S.P. premiums in half, effective January 1, 2018, was a sticking point for union workers, as they wanted some of those cost-savings included in their benefits.

C.U.P.E. National Representative, Ian McLean says local 358 union members will vote on the agreement early next week, while members of the C.V.R.D. bargaining committee will present recommendations to directors by weeks end.

McLean says the deal isn’t final until both sides sign off on the new agreement.

The City of Duncan and the Municipality of North Cowichan employ approximately two hundred union members between them and have new two and four-year deals in place.

The C.V.R.D. employs an additional 175 C.U.P.E. workers.