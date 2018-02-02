A spokesperson for the Georgia Strait Alliance says it seems, despite the time Justin Trudeau has spent in B.C. in his youth and as an adult, our values don’t seem to have made an impression on him.

Christianne Wilhelmson says the Federal Government doesn’t seem to care about protecting the Southern Resident Whale population, or the problems surrounding fish farming nor the threat to the coastline when he approved the KinderMorgan pipeline project.

She says the Alliance and other organizations will have a presence in Nanaimo today (Fri) when the Prime Minister pays a visit to VIU…..

Trudeau will be at VIU to host a town hall today (Fri).