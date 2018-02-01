The B.C. Forest Discovery Centre in Duncan is one of Vancouver Island’s major tourist destinations and ‘Forests Forever’ is going to add to its popularity.

The project is worth approximately one point four million dollars and Forest Discovery Centre Manager, Chris Gale says the exhibit will tell people the story of a tree, starting in the nursery.

With the new addition, people from all over the island will come and check it out.

Interest has also been expressed in 14 other countries and Manager, Chris Gale says a pulp mill simulation will be pretty cool.

The pulp mill simulation will also include LiDAR, which is a laser system used to survey trees and forests and kids will get to play with the lasers.

One million dollars has already been raised, and the staff is working to secure government funding as well.

Staff is eyeing a grand opening that coincides with National Forest Week in the second week of September.

Forests Forever Zones:

1. The living forest

2. Life cycle of a tree

3. Forest resource management

4. Harvesting

5. Manufacturing

6. Building technology and products

7. Sustainability and future forests

8. History and changing practices