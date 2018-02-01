Duncan, Nanaimo, Powell River, Campbell River, and Port Alberni are five of the 18 communities identified as having the most urgent need for a response to the overdose crisis.
To that end, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Judy Darcy has announced the communities will share one point 5 million dollars to form community action teams who will focus on four areas of action…..
Darcy says those community action teams will include municipal officials, indigenous partners, first responders, front line community organizations, health regions and people and families with lived experience.