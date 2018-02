Consider this your cuteness overload.

The R.C.M.P. have 13 german shepherd puppies that will one day be police dogs, and they need names.

Children 14 and under are eligible for the contest, but the rules state the name needs to start with L, has to be nine letters maximum and two syllables.

Visit http://www.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/depot/pdstc-cdcp/name-the-puppy-nomme-le-chiot-eng.htm to register.