Justin Trudeau is holding a town hall at Vancouver Island University today and his comments on the Kinder Morgan pipeline have drawn the ire of many island residents.

Trudeau vowed that the Kinder Morgan pipeline would go ahead and that’s one of the reasons protesters are digging in at V.I.U. ahead of the town hall today.

Brian Senft with the Dogwood Initiative is protesting at V.I.U. and says this pipeline is a ticking time bomb and when it goes off, B.C. will suffer.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister commented that the Kinder Morgan pipeline “will be built” and that has caused anger among British Columbians.

Senft goes on to say that Trudeau is nothing more than a puppet and big corporations are pulling the strings.

The doors opened at 9 a.m., the town hall goes at 11 a.m. and runs until 1 p.m.