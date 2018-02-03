North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. are asking for public assistance in connection with an accident a few weeks back.

Police are looking for witnesses who were travelling on the Trans-Canada Highway near Mays Road at just after 9 p.m. on January 17.

RCMP believe the single-vehicle incident occurred in the southbound lane of the Trans-Canada.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Duncan/North Cowichan R.C.M.P. at (250) 748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also text a tip by typing COWICHAN and your tip to 274637.