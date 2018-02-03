Canadians from all corners of the country are getting their records in order, as they prepare for tax time.

The Canada Revenue Agency is also preparing for its busiest time of year by employing the services of qualified individuals.

Zubie Vuurens is the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (C.V.I.T.P.) Coordinator and she says people need to have a basic understanding of what it takes to fill out a tax return.

Vuurens says more and more volunteers join the program every year and last year saw more than two thousand volunteers help the C.R.A.

The C.V.I.T.P. program has been around for 47 years and anyone interested in helping the C.R.A. this tax season is encouraged to visit https://www.canada.ca/en/revenue-agency/services/tax/individuals/community-volunteer-income-tax-program/lend-a-hand-individuals.html.