Food waste, poverty, and hunger are three realities for many families in Duncan and the Cowichan Valley.

Approximately two thousand children live below the poverty line in Duncan and with Cowichan Valley residents wasting 40 per cent of their food, the Cowichan Food Recovery Project is aiming to address these issues.

Agriculture Minister, Lana Popham stopped by the Cowichan Green Community office in Duncan Friday and announced $84,000 dollars in funding.

Executive Director of the Cowichan Green Community, Judy Stafford says there are both environmental and community impacts tied to this program.

Popham says Vancouver has a great example of what is possible here in the Cowichan Valley from a food recovery standpoint.

The Cowichan Food Recovery Project provides four participants with an opportunity to gain experience before entering the job market.

Stafford says these participants are an integral part of the project.

Popham says this is a great program that will go a long way to reducing food insecurity.

The money will be used to provide four participants with food safety training, WHMIS and first aid certification, along with opportunities to travel to other parts of the island and the province that offer similar programs, and try and replicate them here.