There are around 600 highbush blueberry growers in B.C. including a number of them on the Island.

The BC Blueberry Council will be offering up samples of freeze-dried, dehydrated and frozen blueberry produces at a trio of trade shows overseas this month and next.

Spokesperson Diana Barkley says BC blueberry sales are growing worldwide….

The Council will be in Berlin at the end of this week, Dubai from February 18th to the 22nd and in Japan in early March reconnecting with current buyers, as well as building some new relationships.