The Tourist Industry Association of B.C. is pressing the John Horgan government to keep the Family Day holiday in B.C. right where it is.

B.C. has been celebrating Family Day on the second Monday in February since 2013 when one of the most popular surveys the government ever conducted suggested that was the preferred day.

However, Association spokesperson, Walt Judas says not everyone is on board..

Other provinces that celebrate Family Day do so on the third Monday in February.

Judas says B.C. tourism destinations, especially ski areas, are heavily booked at holiday rates on the 3rd weekend of February and B.C.’s Family Day the week prior generates significant additional revenue for ski hills from locals who have the long weekend off.

The NDP government is tossing around the idea to move our Family Day holiday to coincide with the rest of the provinces that observe it.