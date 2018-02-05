A consultation paper on revitalizing the Agricultural Land Reserve and the Agricultural Land Commission has been released.

It focuses on ten common themes including ALR resilience, residential uses in the Agricultural Land Reserve, farm processing and sales in the ALR, and non-farm uses and resource extraction in the ALR.

The committee tasked with making final recommendations to the Minister of Agriculture is seeking public input on the document through an online survey.

The survey and consultation paper can be found at: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/agriculturallandreserve/

A series of stakeholder meetings on the topic will also be held with a lone one scheduled on the Island, in Nanaimo, however a date for it hasn’t yet been set.