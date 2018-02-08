It’s a busy weekend at Vancouver Island Univeristy’s Nanaimo campus where the second annual model UN conference is being held.

Director of Media Marketing and Corporate Relations for the V-I-U MUN Club, Elissa Doerksen says there will be two groups participating, the Security Council and the General Assembly and debates will focus around this year’s theme, Solidarity in Action…..

There will also be a group of students who will be performing the roles of the International Press Corps tasked with interviewing delegates, reporting on the event and analyzing conference developments.

Both high school and university students will be participating and the event is open to the public.