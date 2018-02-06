The BC Coroners Service Special Investigations Unit has identified the human remains found near Lake Cowichan just before Christmas.

They are those of Darreld Stanley Rayner of Lake Cowichan.

The 52 year old Rayner went missing in May of 2007.

At the time there was an extensive search for him involving tracking dogs and helicoptors that went on for several days.

Only his dog and a coffee cup was found.

The location of the remains near South Shore Road in Lake Cowichan was steep and secluded, requiring a co-ordinated effort between the BC Coroners Service, Cowichan Search and Rescue and RCMP to recover the remains for recovery and subsequent testing.

The BC Coroners Service’s investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time.