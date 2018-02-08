Water and air bubbles over white background with space for text

The lens is back on drinking water and watershed management in the Cowichan Valley Regional District.

Brian Carruthers, CVRD CAO, says a series of public open houses are planned over the next week and the focus is on options for a drinking water and watershed protection service for the region…..

Carruthers says a drinking water and water protection service would allow the CVRD to take on activies like developing protection plans, monitoring for quality and quantity of water, and do some liquid waste management planning.

You can provide input to the process on placespeak, at www.placespeak.com/drinkingwater or an open house at:

Tuesday, February 6 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Cowichan Lake Sports Arena

Thursday, February 8 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Island Savings Centre

Tuesday, February 13 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Kerry Park Recreation Centre

Thursday, February 15 from 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Frank Jameson Centre, Ladysmith