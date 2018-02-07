The Cowichan Valley Regional District hasn’t had a recreation plan since the mid-1980’s and the time has come to produce an up-to-date plan.

There are so many recreational opportunities in the Cowichan Valley and this plan identifies key findings connected to the financing and delivery of recreation programs in the area.

General Manager of the Community Services Department at the C.V.R.D., John Elzinga says the public feedback and a facilities use analysis have already been completed.

He says phases three and four involve potential changes to the financing and delivery methods for recreation and program changes.

Elzinga says the regional district has used community plans for many years and he anticipates that the project will be completed by no later than early 2019.

Nine facilities of significance in the C.V.R.D. are listed below:

Shawnigan Lake Community Centre

Kerry Park Recreation Centre

Cowichan Sportsplex

Island Savings Centre

Cowichan Performing Arts Centre

Cowichan Aquatic Centre

Cowichan Lake Sports Arena

Frank Jameson Community Centre

The Fuller Lake Arena.