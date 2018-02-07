AirBnB has agreed to collect the PST and the Municipal and Regional District Taxes, formerly the Hotel Tax, on behalf of its hosts and remit the money to the province and respective municipalities.

Finance Minister Carole James says it’s estimated the province will collect about 16 million dollars through the initiative…..

About 5 million dollars will be collected and remitted to the various municipalities who will continue to regulate and oversee the zoning where AirBnB’s are concerned.

James says the is hoping to strike similar deals with other “sharing” platforms that are operating outside of the tax system.