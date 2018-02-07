The MLA for Nanaimo North Cowichan says the Alberta premier is jumping the gun in her reaction to the NDP government announcing a review of the Kinder Morgan pipeline project.

Doug Routley says Rachel Notley’s boycott of BC wine is patently unfair…..

Routley says he’s not sure how much wine from his constituency is sold in Alberta but, he says the vast majority of the wine in Alberta liquor stores is from this province.

According to Notley, Alberta imports about 17 million bottles of wine worth 70 million dollars annually from wineries in B.C.