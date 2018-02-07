Overnight Saturday, thieves broke into a tool shed at the B.C. Forest Discovery Centre, making off with about three thousand dollars worth of equipment.

Forest Discovery Centre Manager, Chris Gale says some landscaping equipment was stolen.

The thieves made off with a blower, two power saws along with some weed-eaters and Gale says plans are in the works to help prevent this from happening again.

The North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. are investigating and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the detachment at 250-748-5522 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-T.I.P.S. (8477).