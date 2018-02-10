Whether people wanted to indulge their sweet tooth, were curious about the syrup-making process or just wanted to sample local maple syrup, the festival last weekend was record-setting.

More than two thousand people came to check out the Maple Syrup Festival and B.C. Forest Discovery Centre Manager, Chris Gale says the staff is riding the momentum of a number of successful events.

The next big weekend is Easter and Gale says the festivities are expected to be quite popular as well.

With more than two thousand visitors at the Maple Syrup Festival, comparable traffic numbers are expected during the Easter weekend.