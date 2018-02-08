Provincial politicians have a busy couple of weeks ahead.

On Tuesday, February 13, the New Democrats will make the Speech from the Throne, highlighting their priorities moving forward for the next year.

On February 20, the provincial government will unveil the 2018 budget and Cowichan Valley Green Party M.L.A., Sonia Furstenau says it’s the first N.D.P. budget that hasn’t been laid out by the Liberals.

She adds there need to be changes put in place for provincial fish farms, particularly in the Broughton Archipelago.

The fate of the cannabis legislation will also be determined and Furstenau says it will be a grueling, but important three and a half months.

She says Premier, John Horgan, and the provincial government have already hinted at their priorities moving forward.

Furstenau says that working with the provincial government is important, but taking the New Democrats to task is another priority from the Green’s perspective.