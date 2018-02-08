Fresh off his victory in the B.C. Liberal leadership race, Andrew Wilkinson commented that his party was going to fight electoral reform.

The Liberals are a well-established party, the first-past-the-post system favours big parties and Cowichan Valley Green Party M.L.A., Sonia Furstenau says this stance was predictable and disappointing.

After he edged out former Surrey Mayor, Dianne Watts, he made comments about how the Liberals were going to fight proportional representation and electoral reform.

Furstenau says it’s disappointing that he’s focused more on the first-past-the-post voting system and less on the crises facing British Columbians.

Furstenau says the system she favours is ‘proportional representation,’ where every vote counts.

For more information on the potential voting systems, visit https://engage.gov.bc.ca/howwevote/.